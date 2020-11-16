Deanna Brunner has been working in the nursing home industry for 24 years.
"It's dark when I leave and it's dark when I come home, because I take two buses back and forth," Brunner said.
At 73 years old she currently works at Gracedale Nursing Home helping the people who live there with everyday things.
"It's very fulfilling, it's just any little word or smile they give back to you is overwhelming," Brunner said.
Even as COVID-19 threatens everyone's safety Deanna has not stopped working, and she's doing it all while battling cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 2 large B cell lymphoma back in January.
"I was devastated at first it's like overwhelming, what the doctors and aides describe to you what's going to happen and what's going on," Brunner said.
She's been fighting it without her husband. He passed in 1997. And as the saying goes, when it rains it pours.
"I was in foreclosure of my house way before this all started, but then when all the medical bills started coming in it was overwhelming," Brunner said.
So Deanna swallowed her pride and started a GoFundMe page.
"I'm a proud person and I hate to ask for anything like that, but it was at the point that I had to reach out somewhere," Brunner said.
She says she is beyond grateful for every penny she's received.
"I was so surprised that people really actually care," Brunner said.
She's still facing foreclosure and struggling to pay her mounting medical bills.
"I go step by step, day by day," Brunner said.
But, while she may lose her home, and cancer has taken much of her energy, she has not lost her spirit.
"I can't complain about being dragged down about it," Brunner said.
Deanna says she goes for another cat-scan in January and is hoping for good news.