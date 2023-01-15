EASTON, Pa. - As the war continues in Ukraine, people inside the country have only 3 out of 24 hours of sporadic heat and electricity.

The Ukrainian National Women's League of America is working to help those in desperate need inside the Ukraine, and are asking for your help.

Checks can be made to the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, Unit 91 , and sent to Cornerstone Estate c/o Bobbie Leiby, 4052 Freemansburg Ave, Easton, Pa. 18045.

New warm blankets can be dropped off at the porch there.

Mark donations with your name and address so that you are sent a thank you note.