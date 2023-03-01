MACUNGIE, Pa. - March is National Women's Month, and dozens of women from across the region are kicking off the month by hitting the slopes.

About 50 women gathered at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie Wednesday for Buckman's Women's Day.

They got to go skiing, and learned how to use ski equipment that would work best for them.

Organizers say the experience not only gave women a day off from work and home, but helped them learn more about the sport, if they ever want to be an instructor.

"Because I feel like we need more women in leadership roles in our industry. It's a very male-dominated sport. And I'm really an advocate for getting more women into those higher roles because I think it sets the stage for other women to get into our sport," said Leslie Baker-Brown, Global Manager for the women's program at Blizzard Tecnica.

The women also got to enjoy a catered breakfast and lunch, and took home prizes and giveaways.