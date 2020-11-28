ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The women of Allentown Police Department (APD) raised money and delivered a check to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest's Cancer Center.
The women of APD presented the $1,000 dollar check, along with 24 goodie bags for their patients, to hospital officials.
The group says their efforts were coordinated and raised by the women of APD's Annual Breast Cancer T-shirt Fundraiser, which was done mostly on their off time.
The women of APD thank everyone who purchased the Cancer Awareness Gear and helped with this cause.