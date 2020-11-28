Lehigh Valley Health Network Cedar Crest

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The women of Allentown Police Department (APD) raised money and delivered a check to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest's Cancer Center. 

The women of APD presented the $1,000 dollar check, along with 24 goodie bags for their patients, to hospital officials. 

The group says their efforts were coordinated and raised by the women of APD's Annual Breast Cancer T-shirt Fundraiser, which was done mostly on their off time. 

The women of APD thank everyone who purchased the Cancer Awareness Gear and helped with this cause.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.