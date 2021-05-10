If you want to hammer home something really important, there's a simple way to do it: get a group of women together and watch them nail it.
"We are here for 2021's 'She Nailed It' event," begins Lindsay Fly, the Events and Marketing Manager for Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley.
The idea is simple - teams of women compete in a relay nail-hammering competition.
And, because women are great at multi-tasking (along with being fierce competitors!), they're also fundraising for Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley.
"This is a ton of fun and we love what Habitat for Humanity is doing and we can't wait to hammer the competition, I think that's the best way to describe it!" laughs Meagan Walsh, standing with her teammates on Team "CCR Hammers Hard."
Construction and house stuff might generally be thought of as a man's work, but leave it to these women, to drop the hammer down on that misconception.
"We have a lot of women homeowners in our program, which is another wonderful aspect of Habitat and what we do and what we promote," Fly says.
With plenty of cheering, plenty of scrutiny from the judges - including our own, WFMZ's Ali Reid - these ladies took something important and combined it with something fun.
"I think we had a blast!" laughs Walsh.
Now that's hitting the nail on the head.