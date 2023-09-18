BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Inside the New Covenant Christian Community Church in Bethlehem, Bloom for Women held a celebration Sunday night. Bloom CEO Carol Andersen said it is a residential program that helps women overcome incredibly hard obstacles.

"This is my favorite event at Bloom because it really gets to highlight the true heroes in this work, which are the women that we serve," said Andersen.

Ashley Stevens said she entered Bloom because she struggled with drug addiction for many years. Stevens tells us she has been surrounded by staff that feels like family.

"I got to a point in my life where you know I just couldn't do it anymore," said Stevens.

Now she is graduating from the Bloom program. Stevens was surrounded by members of the Bloom team on stage at this year's celebration.

"It's just like an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. I'm just so thankful to be here. It's like I can't even explain in words how it feels cause it's just that good of a feeling," said Stevens.

Bloom offers services in the Lehigh Valley. The organization has five homes throughout the area.

"For my healing process, I went through a lot of groups with them. Like we also have family dinner every Monday," said Stevens.

Stevens said she wants to become involved in something with Bloom and give back. She is sharing a message she said one of her sisters told her.

"Don't let fear stop you from being better," said Stevens.