S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Sitting inside of the Woodlawn Fire Department, surrounded by family, Rich Tice couldn't be happier to be reliving the past.

While looking at photos of his firefighting career, Tice says " "It doesn't seem like 50 years."

Tice is celebrating 50 years of volunteering service. "Started when I was 15, just hanging out and training with the guys."

Now, his brotherhood is saying thank you by honoring him at a banquet this weekend for being the first in Woodlawn history to do so.

The seasoned firefighting pro worked his way through the ranks and is now the Deputy Chief.

Looking at his current gear, Tice is thankful that while he's gotten older, the equipment has not.

"The sophistication of the gear and how it's evolved.. to protect the firefighters.. has come a long way," said Tice.

Tice says this big accomplishment wouldn't have been possible without the support of his children and his wife.

"I am so grateful for him and so proud of what he has accomplished in all these years," said his wife, Debbie Tice.

With no plans on retirement, he says he will continue being here to protect and serve.