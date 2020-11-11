ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown Planning Commission has given the nod to a future addition to the Union Boulevard restaurant corridor.
Commissioners on Tuesday granted final approval to land development plans for a proposed Wooshoo Burger at Union Boulevard and North Irving Street. Developer UB Development plans on consolidating two parcels and demolishing a vacant building and billboard to make way for a 2,454-square-foot fast-food restaurant situated north of the Wawa at Union Boulevard and Airport Road.
The parcel will measure just under half an acre and is bound by Union Boulevard and East Clay, North Ingram and North Irving streets.
The developer initially presented its plans in September but opted to temporarily table the project after planning commissioners asked to see more detail on handling pedestrian traffic. Specifically, board members said they expected an influx of student traffic from nearby Dieruff High School and suggested some type of pedestrian access on the northern side of the property.
Project engineer David Wilson said the layout was refined to make to improvements to pedestrian access, including additional landscaping to prevent students from trying to access the property from North Ingram Street.
Satisfied the developer addressed the commission’s concerns, the remaining major issue was traffic backing up in the drive-through lane. The project’s traffic engineer said calculations show the drive-through lane could accommodate up to nine vehicles without affecting traffic on Irving Street.
There are currently three driveways into the property, two on North Irving Street and one onto Union Boulevard. The Union Boulevard and northern most driveway on Irving Street will be closed and one added on the North Ingram Street side of the property. The remaining Irving Street driveway will be limited to right turns in and out.
The project will include a bypass lane allowing motorists to get around a line in the drive-through, park and walk into restaurant, according to the traffic engineer. Planning Commissioner Richard Button noted that will work unless there’s no room between the eighth and ninth cars in line, allowing for traffic to filter through the parking lot.
Commission Chairman Oldrich Foucek noted such a problem may fix itself as a lengthy back up at the drive-through may prompt someone to drive by and look for a shorter line. Regardless, planning commissioners suggested the developer add a sign to prevent motorists from blocking traffic.
Traffic will be limited to one way counterclockwise around the building. It will feature 32 seats inside and another 12 seats outside at the East Clay Street end of the property. The proprietor plans to make the Allentown location the flagship store before expanding elsewhere into the Lehigh Valley, according to the developer.