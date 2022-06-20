EASTON, Pa. - Construction started Monday on Easton's Centre Square Renovation Project that is converting some one-way streets to two-way.

The "Two-Way Ring Road Conversion Project" will change Ferry, Spring Garden and Second streets from one-way streets to two-way streets.

The work is being done in sections with each section being closed for one day. It's all part of a bigger renovation of Centre Square.

The work is expected to last about three weeks.

MAP: Easton Two-Way Ring Road Conversion Project

It's intended to improve traffic flow downtown. The project will move down Ferry Street, up Second Street, then to Spring Garden Street, as long as a required traffic survey is completed, the city said.

Cars will need to be moved as posted, or else they will be towed.

