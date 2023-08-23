U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A road in Lehigh County will be closed for about five weeks due to bridge work.

Church View Road, a township roadway located under the northbound 311 Church View Road Bridge on Interstate 476 at milepost A49.03 in Upper Milford Township is closed to traffic now through approximately Sept. 22, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The approximate five-week closure is due to planned bridge work on the Church View Road Bridge that goes over Church View Road below, the commission said.

During the Church View Road closure, all passenger traffic will be detoured to Acorn Road, Faith Road, and Geho Road. All truck traffic must use Route 2031 Dillingersville Road and Route 2029 Limeport Pike, according to the news release.

The commission says drivers should expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.

Changeable message signs will also provide information on closures and detours. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.