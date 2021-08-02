PALMER TWP., Pa. – A long-planned garden in memory of deceased children may begin to take shape in September at Palmer Township's Charles Chrin Community Center.
The local chapter of The Compassionate Friends has planned to create a garden at the center for several years and may be ready to start construction this fall, Palmer Public Works Director Thomas Adams told township supervisors Monday.
Assistant Township Manager Brenda DeGerolamo said the garden will be next to the Pierce Memorial Garden on the walking path at the western edge of the Chrin center.
The Pierce Memorial Garden is in honor of Pauline "Pat" Davis Pierce, a longtime WEST radio on-air personality who broadcast under the name "Peggy Lynn." Pierce died in 2008 at age 90.
"Apparently they have the funding in place and are ready to go," Chairman David Colver said Monday about the organization leading the creation of the new garden to honor children who've died. The project has been in the works for about a decade.
The Compassionate Friends, according to its website, was founded in England and has since spread to all 50 U.S. states.
"Each chapter, along with the supporting National Office, is committed to helping every bereaved parents, sibling or grandparent who may walk through our doors or contact us," according to the organization's website. The group started after a hospital chaplain realized the value of bereaved families helping one another.
Other business
Also during the brief meeting, supervisors approved 4-0 a request to turn the intersection of Stephens and Phillip into a four-way stop. It's a two-way stop now.
Resident Dave Houser asked for the additional signs, telling the board at two meetings that a person with a mental health problem hangs out in the street, ignores traffic and is at risk.
The board also approved an additional "no outlet" sign at Kingwood Street, a dead-end lane that attracts drivers who speed. Colver, Robert E. Smith, K. Michael Mitchell and Ann-Marie Panella voted in favor. Jeffrey Young was absent.
The next board meeting will be Monday, Aug. 9.