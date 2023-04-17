EASTON, Pa. - It'll soon be a lot easier to get to College Hill from other parts of Easton. Work on the new trail for walkers and bikers is right on schedule and is set to be wrapped up in August.

After 175 years, the steps near the iconic archway leading to Lafayette College needed some work. It's all the same area, so the projects are being done simultaneously.

A trail linking College Hill to Downtown Easton is an idea that came to state Rep. Robert Freeman years ago, on his morning walks through Lafayette's campus.

Now, it's coming to fruition.

"It'll start on South College Drive, where there's a parking lot, which will be a good access point, and then just go along the escarpment paralleling the College Avenue below," said Freeman.

"One of the wonderful things about the City of Easton is its topography and the position at the confluence of the Lehigh and Delaware, and you really can see that as you rise higher," said Maurice Luker, the executive director of corporate, foundation and government relations at Lafayette College.

Plans include adding benches and artwork, which would tie in to the Karl Stirner Arts Trail.

Crews are also pouring concrete through the month of April, as they revamp the historic steps from the arch to the school's Civil War monument.

"It really will enhance the connectivity of all the various bike and pedestrian trails in the Easton area, improve access, foot traffic and bike traffic up and down College Hill and across to the Bushkill Creek," said Freeman.

"That second trail will be without any steps and will be as accessible as we can make it considering the difficulty of the site," said Luker.

Planners say despite the rocky landscape, the work should be done by the time students return in the fall.

"It's amazing to see these little vehicles up perched on the side of the hill, trying to move things around," said Luker. "It's been a really remarkable project."

Lafayette says it's thankful to partner with the state and city. It received nearly $870,0000 in state funds and matched that by over 30%.

The consensus is the $1.2 million price tag is worth it to make it easier for students to enjoy downtown, and to welcome Easton residents and visitors to explore campus and attend athletic, arts, and speaker events.

The old steps had to be closed in the winter due to safety concerns.

The new trail will be open all year long.