McDonald's sign

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Construction is set to begin soon on a new McDonald's in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 16 at noon, at the site on the corner of Passer Road and Route 309, just north of Coopersburg, according to the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce.

The McDonald's will join the new Wawa, which is expected to open by the end of this year. Construction on the Wawa convenience store and gas station has been ongoing. It will be the second Lehigh Valley Wawa to sell beer and wine.

