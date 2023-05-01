A busy bridge connecting Lehigh and Northampton counties is set to come down.

The Cementon Bridge runs over the Lehigh River and Canal from Whitehall Township, Lehigh County to Northampton Borough, Northampton County. It's been in service since 1932, and The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it's traveled on more than 16,000 times per day.

The state agency says now, more than 90 years later, the 22-feet wide truss structure has reached its lifespan. PennDOT says project designs for a new bridge have been in the works for the better part of a decade.

A $21,724,776.64 contract was awarded to Richard E. Person Construction of Woodstown, New Jersey. Crews have already started clearing the way for the new bridge and people who rely on it say an update is needed.

"It needs to come down," George Hoffman of Northampton said. "It needs a lot of work. It really does."

"It needs to be replaced," Joseph Zartler of Allen Township said. "Should have been replaced years ago. It's dilapidated. I mean, just look at it. It's in sad shape."

The structure is 575 feet long, 22 feet wide, and currently has a 23-ton weight limit. PennDOT says it will stay put and be in use until its replacement is ready for commuters, meaning it won't be much of an issue for drivers like past projects.

"Coplay-Northampton Bridge is a few blocks down this way," Hoffman said. "When that was worked on, it was closed down. So this {Cementon Bridge} got heavily traveled even more."

PennDOT reports it will still be two lanes, but be a bit longer at 585 feet and slightly wider. The completion date for the new bridge is slated for December 2027.