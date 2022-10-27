ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 1 million workers in Pennsylvania have a disability. Their 8 million hours worked account for a $3 trillion economic impact.

This is highlighted by October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Inside Allentown Sterner Stems, Alaya Rose is prepping for a terrarium class. The 18-year-old works two days a week.

"Having this job, I think the one thing that I would say I really like about it is having an amazing boss," she said.

After an internship, boss Melissa Sterner hired Rose in August, knowing the teen suffers from visual impairment issues.

"She is incredible. She is very aware of herself. She finishes and completes a task, every task I tell her. More than almost any employee I've ever worked with," she said.

Rose stemmed from VIA of the Lehigh Valley's Community Employment Services, a nonprofit that since the 1970's has placed thousands of people with disabilities into the workforce.

Alivia Sinko is VIA's Director of Community Employment.

"They are so eager to work. They want to work and they want to do their best," Sinko said.

However, the national unemployment rate for those with disabilities is two and half times higher than those without, as is the poverty rate.

Sinko admits companies can be hesitant to take a chance. Sterner says that's a mistake. She is now hiring a second employee from VIA.

"It takes some patience but have an open mind, go for it. It's so rewarding to be a part of someone's life with a disability," she said.

A workforce motto to live by.