L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley shoppers are being warned to check their groceries.

A juvenile worker put sewing needles into grocery items at the Giant in Lower Macungie Township, state police said.

Troopers were called to the store at 7150 Hamilton Boulevard on Wednesday to investigate the reported food tampering.

Investigators determined the employee put needles in bagged vegetables and individual Tastykake packages.

Some customers had purchased and returned the items upon discovering the needles.

Anyone who bought groceries from the store between Thursday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 19, should check their items for any tampering, police said.

Investigators have not released the worker's name, but said charges are coming against the juvenile suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-395-1438.