A worker who was freed in a dramatic rescue after a trench collapsed in Allentown on Wednesday is now out of the hospital.

Jason Hansell waved as he was released Sunday afternoon from Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

He was hospitalized after being rescued from a trench he was working in that collapsed in an alley off of West Gordon Street. Now he is heading home.

"It's a wonderful feeling, it's a great day," said Mark Espenshade, Hansell's father-in-law.

Hansell was trapped in dirt up to his neck for about eight hours. In a GoFundMe page post, his wife said he was in the hospital's critical care unit with extensive injuries. His father-in-law and mother-in-law rushed to the hospital, where they said they watched the rescue on a phone.

"We were just right here in the emergency room just so excited, so thrilled that he was rescued," said Jenny Espenshade, Hansell's mother-in-law.

"He's feeling pretty good. He's definitely anxious to get home," said Mark Espenshade.

Hansell's wife said she was anxious to tell her husband when he got home from work on Wednesday that they are expecting their first child. She shared the big news with him as he was being rescued.

"We couldn't be more excited and thankful to God for preserving his life and so many answers to prayer, we're overwhelmed with thankfulness to especially the emergency responders," said Jenny Espenshade.

She said prayers were coming in from all over the country.

"It's been an incredible experience with so many emotions, but we're just so grateful," said Jenny Espenshade.

There is no word on when Hansell will be able to work again. A GoFundMe page has been arranged to assist with medical bills.