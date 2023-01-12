ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're learning more about a marathon trench rescue that stretched well into the night in Allentown.

A man was stuck neck-deep in dirt for more than eight hours Wednesday.

He's recovering Thursday night, and rescue crews are telling us how they saved that man's life.

We're also learning more about past violations of the company the man worked for.

Crews have the scene cleared. Allentown has not released the man's name but says while trapped neck deep in dirt his wife told him she was pregnant. Rescue crews say the slow and steady rescue was needed.

The contractor the man worked for is now under investigation and has a history of trench hazard violations.

"If the blood's not flowing when we release whatever is impinging them, the flow of toxic blood can kill the person," said head of Allentown EMS Mehmet Barzev.

Crush syndrome is when a body is so physically crushed circulation is compromised.

Barzev faced the dangerous scenario when his team treated the man buried neck deep in dirt during Wednesday's trench collapse in the 1500 block of Gordon Street.

"The entire time there were people there giving him medicine, we gave him medicine for pain, gave him medicine for any sort of sepsis, and we raised his temperature so well we gave him to the ambulance with a fever," he explained.

"As Mehmet talked about with crush syndrome, we don't want to relieve all that pressure at once or quickly," said Allentown Fire Department Rescue Team Commander Jonathan Hammel.

Like a scuba diver suffering from decompression sickness, known as the bends, recovery has to be slow, says Hammel.

Like archeologists, his team picked away dirt little by little to free the man the safest way possible.

"We didn't know his exact body position. So to be going a little haphazard with a sharper tool we may inflict more injury to the gentleman than what he already sustained from the collapse," Hammel said.

The incident has prompted an investigation by OSHA, who says the company E Simon Contracting of Allentown has a history of serious violations related to trenches, with fines stemming from an inspection in 2016 totaling $5500.

Allentown also says the owner let his excavation permit lapse. The company was unavailable for comment.

A similar situation with a very different outcome happened along Allentown's Linden Street Bridge.

On January 4, 2011, 20-year-old Michael Wilson was repairing a conduit line on Allentown's Linden Street bridge. The trench he was in collapsed and Wilson was killed. His best friend Otis Smothers survived.

The company J.D. Eckman was fined $14,000 and received two violations from OSHA.

Allentown crews on both scenes say there were differences between the two incidents, as Wilson was crushed by cement. However, they reiterate that proper training is a must in every scenario, as you never knew when or what kind of emergency you need to be trained for.