Workers have stopped striking at 13 nursing homes across Pennsylvania.

There is a tentative deal on the table between the Service Employees International Union and the two companies operating those facilities, Priority Healthcare and Comprehensive Healthcare.

Workers still have to vote to ratify the new deal, and there's one facility that's still on the picket line. Employees were still protesting in Shenandoah Heights Friday. They work at the Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, which is independently owned.

The terms of the deal between SEIU and Comprehensive and Priority are not public yet, and workers tell us they can't speak out until the deal has been voted on, but we know what they have been calling for: better pay and a better health insurance plan. Workers in Easton described their insurance struggles when we spoke with them Wednesday.

"In the beginning of the pandemic, I got COVID from work and had to stay home for three months because I was sick. I was able to get care, but my insurance from Priority didn't cover the cost, and I got multiple bills sent to me. It was ridiculous," said Niim Lassiter, a certified nursing assistant on-strike.

Workers tell us they expect to have a decision on the tentative contract by Saturday.

We also reached out to the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton, but we didn't hear back.