The Workforce Board Lehigh Valley held its first virtual news conference on Wednesday. The goal-to connect workers with more than 6,000 open job postings.
"It is imperative that our employers have skilled workers," said Michelle Griffin Young, EVP of Government and External Affairs at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Unemployment in the region currently sits at 10.3%. However, many of those job openings require skilled labor.
"It's very interesting in an economy like this when you have a lot of job openings and a lot of people that are not going into the workforce right now,” said Nancy Dischinat, Executive Director of the Workforce Board.
Which is why she is rolling out a new initiative called “Employer Wednesdays,” which will highlight one business and provide "career pathways" that lay out training and promotion opportunities for employees once they're hired.
"The employer is becoming one of the main training vendors we have in The Valley,” Dischinat said. “So the whole process in education is kind of shifting."
Companies like Cetronia, FedEx, and B. Braun are some of the businesses participating.
“We train you all the way up to a crafts person. Our company time. Our company money,” said Morten Rasmussen, VP of Operations and HR Compensation at B.Braun.
Which they hope gets some of that 10.3% back to work, or at least on the path to employment.
"Where are the jobs? What are the skills what are the educational requirements? At least get them on some kind of pathway toward upskilling, training, or an employer,” Dischinat said.