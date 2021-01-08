If you're feeling drained, you're not alone.
Working from home is taking its toll. A poll done by workplace app "Blind" found that 70% of employees are burned out from working at home.
Psychologist Dr. Amanda Sellers says the feeling is common.
"It's harder to end the work day, to stop checking emails, to stop taking phone calls," Sellers said.
Sam Samayoa was laid off during the pandemic. Luckily, she found a new job. She's never worked in the office or met her coworkers in person.
"By the end of the week between looking at a screen all day and just trying to figure out how things work in a new company. I'm just done," Samayoa said.
She says the lack of in-person communication makes it take longer to get things done.
"But with an email, it's very easy for it to be taken the wrong way so I find myself spending a lot of time just wordsmithing my emails," Samayoa said.
Dr. Sellers says it also makes the days drag on.
"There's less of this sense of community. Workplace. People aren't meeting in person around the water cooler or the Keurig machine," Sellers said.
She adds the best way to combat the drain is to take time for yourself.
"I try to make a point to walk away. Just get up, give my eyes a rest," Samayoa said.
"I don't want to hear the excuse oh there's nowhere to go. I can't take a vacation. You still need time away from the office," Sellers said.