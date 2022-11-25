ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The World Cup craze continued Friday as the U.S. played England in Qatar. The game ended in yet another tie for Team USA. Fans showed up all around the Valley to watch.

Inside Sports and Social in Allentown, fans packed in to watch the game. The bar's manager said it was bustling even more Friday afternoon, since many were off for Black Friday, on top of all the excitement for soccer.

And over in Bethlehem, inside the ArtsQuest building - and outside - and even inside bubbles stationed outside, at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, fans great and small cheered for the home team. The U.S. battled England in the team's second game of this World Cup.

"We've had as many in previous events like this, almost 10,000 people have shown up to watch World Cup games here at ArtsQuest," Dean Koski, head coach of Lehigh Men's Soccer and president of Lehigh Valley United FC, said.

"I've not missed a single game," superfan Moreen Wheatley, from Bethlehem, said. "This is too much, I'm anxious, I'm going to throw up."

Coming off a Monday tie against Wales, fans like Wheatley said this U.S. game versus England was do or die.

"We have to win," Wheatley said. "There's no other thing."

When the game ended in a tie, however, fans changed their tune some. They expressed relief, since a draw meant the U.S. could still redeem itself this coming Tuesday against Iran.

But not everyone was rooting for the home team.

"Oh, England of course. I'm from there, me whole family are there," Cheryl Strampel, now living in Breinigsville, said.

Strample said she wasn't as nervous as the U.S. fans 69 News spoke with.

"England can actually draw still because Wales just lost today," she said.

Strample's son, Bronson, who has dual citizenship, was wearing a shirt with both the American flag and the UK flag on it. But he was not exactly rooting for both teams.

"I'm hoping for an England win," he said. "Because if I don't then I'm not a part of the family anymore."

With each side all squared away, the only thing left to do was cheer their hearts out.

"Just go USA, that's it," Wheatley said.