They're called the World Cup Special Stars.

"Our team, our gym, is a family," said Haillee Flank, coach of World Cup Special Stars.

It's an all-star cheer program for special needs athletes.

Flank was once a cheerleader herself and eventually went on to be a special education teacher, so when the chance to be a part of this program presented itself, she was on board.

"I kind of was drawn towards helping this cheer team," said Flank.

The close-knit team is open to cheerleaders of all ages.

"They're best friends to me since day one," said Grace Husek.

They practice twice a week, covering all the cheerleading basics, no matter their skill level.

"Teaching them to do forward rolls, teaching them how to stretch, stunt, jumps. It's time for us to not think about anything else in the world, just the love that our team has for each other," said Flank.

All of that practice is executed on competition day.

The cheerleaders say they like competing, and are nervous and excited.

The team is raising money to help pay for their trip to Florida to compete.