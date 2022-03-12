SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- Dick Schermerhorn said he is feeling pretty good at 100 years old.
The World War II veteran's family, including five of his children, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren came together from all over the country for the big day.
"It's great. The great part about it is you have a family that's willing to do this for you," said Dick Schermerhorn.
Some of his military medals and patches were on full display inside the celebration, even sand from Normandy Beach where he landed during the D-Day invasion sat on a table.
He said he went on to join another combat engineer outfit after the invasion.
"I spent the rest of the war going through Germany," said Schermerhorn.
After the war, he came back to the U.S.
He and his wife, had their first son, Rick before his wife passed away.
Schermerhorn tells us he came out to Lehighton, got remarried and moved to Allentown in the 1940s and had more children.
"I had four girls and one son," he said.
All of them, except for his late daughter all there to celebrate hitting three digits.
"We love to just get together," said his daughter Nancy Moats.
"I just feel blessed," said his son David Schermerhorn.
"He's so proud of his family and we are so proud of him," said his daughter Jane Eby.
He is a man they said always emphasized giving back and helping others, who is still living large.
"Very thankful for everything," said Dick Schermerhorn.