Due to the worldwide car shortage, a local dealership says consumers who are looking to purchase a new vehicle may not get all the features they expect.
Since last year many vehicle manufacturing plants closed worldwide due to the pandemic. However, even with plants opening back up, consumers are still seeing a shortage of vehicles available for purchase.
“The chips overseas started to deplete, and we had to slow down production including plants all around the world so it wasn't just in the United States that we couldn't build car chips,” said Faulkner Chevrolet President Sam Borrelli.
The performance chips that were needed to add the most fundamental features to a vehicle, as well as technology advantages, was significantly underproduced because less people were buying cars, which eventually caused the shortage.
“From hitting your turn signal, your brakes, automatic braking signals, airbag system you name it, depending on what the car's capabilities are there's over 1000 chips in a car,” said Borrelli.
While automakers have found ways to make vehicles without chips for specific features such as heated seats and Bluetooth speakers that consumers look for, Borrelli says manufacturers are still building new vehicles that can allow for added features later on.
“Cadillac for instance is building cars without heated seats and heated steering wheels but that doesn't mean you're not going to get it in the future, they're going to come out with these chips in a few months and you can bring your car back,” said Borrelli.
Although there is still a three to six month wait on newer cars, Borelli says shoppers are more likely to get a better trade price for their older vehicle than in previous years.