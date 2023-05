EASTON, Pa. - Worshippers in Easton came together to mark the National Day of Prayer.

They gathered at Life Church in Easton's West Ward Thursday to pray, read Bible verses, and sing religious songs.

Congress designated the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer back in 1952, asking people to turn to God.

The day is observed in different ways.

Some people visit a church, temple, mosque, or synagogue.

Others attend inter-denominational events or meditate in private.