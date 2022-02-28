BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethehem Area School District has retained D'Huy Engineering Inc. to represent its interests as plans move ahead to straighten out the so-called Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue intersection.
That crossing, dubbed "the worst intersection in Bethlehem Township" by township Commissioner John Merhottein and many others, is not a real intersection. There are two T-junctions, one where drivers on Farmersville headed south reach a stop sign on Freemansburg and face heavy traffic to go left.
The next T-junction is just to the east, where drivers headed north on the southern stretch of Farmersville face the same predicament. Traffic backs up and there have been several serious accidents at the two junctions.
The school district owns farmland at the the northeast corner of the first junction, and the township wants to use some of that land to move Farmersville Road a bit to the east so the two T-junctions can become one traditional intersection with a light.
BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy said that any land issues will be worked out, and while planning proceeds, the district's interests will be represented by D'Huy, a Bethlehem-based engineering firm. The district will pay up to $40,000 for D'Huy's services.
"We want to have input" as plans proceed on the intersection, Roy said Monday after the Bethlehem Area School Board approved the agreement with D'Huy. The district will be involved in the design, and Roy said turning lanes may be part of the new intersection.
Bethlehem Township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush said last month that talks involving the many parties involved in creating a better intersection have been progressing.