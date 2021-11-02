BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township Commissioner Michael Hudak has been trying to get the dangerous intersection of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue straightened out for more than a decade.
Things may be starting to move forward, he said Monday after a board of commissioners meeting.
"We have a board united to go ahead with this," he said.
Hudak said the intersection has been the scene of many accidents, including fatalities.
"It's the worst intersection in Bethlehem Township," agreed Commissioner John Merhottein.
The big problem with the intersection is that it is not really an intersection. Traffic on Farmersville Road going south comes to a stop sign, and to continue going south, has to make a left against Freemansburg Avenue traffic and then a quick right back to Farmersville.
Northbound traffic on the southern stretch of Farmersville faces the same problem of going left against heavy traffic.
The solution is to create a typical intersection, with the two roads meeting directly at a traffic light. There are a couple of proposals to do that, Hudak said, and both include using some of the land at the northeast corner where southbound Farmersville meets Freemansburg.
The solution involves three public bodies working together: the township, the Bethlehem Area School District, which owns the land needed, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The decision on the design is up to PennDOT, Hudak said Monday.
He said the school district will work with the township on resolving the problem because "they understand how bad of an intersection it is."
Hudak said there is no timeline for when a solution might be found. Township Manager Doug Bruce said Monday the township is preparing to send a design to PennDOT, and it has talked with the school district.
69 News has contacted the Bethlehem Area School District for comment.