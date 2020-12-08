CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Is forgiving student loan debt a key tool in stimulating the economy? The question seems to be more a matter of “when,” rather than “if.”
President-elect Joe Biden seems to think so. He's publicly endorsing forgiving $10,000 of loan debt. The Biden plan would also make payments proportional to income and offer even more forgiveness for those going into public works.
Student loan debt has increased exponentially in the last 20 years, now at more than $1.5 trillion.
“With the cost of higher education basically doubling since the 1990’s, we’ve seen a much higher percentage of those who apply for the FASFA that need to apply into the federal direct loan program,” said Joyce Farmer, the Financial Aid Director at DeSales University. “State funding has decreased for higher education, costs have gone up.”
"I think we're hitting a breaking point, where it's really going to be a detrimental effect on the economy," Farmer said.
However, a new forecast from Goldman Sachs throws some cold water on that, saying forgiveness will not have an immediate effect on the economy. “Immediate” being the key word here.
"It’s part of our national debt. If you look at that holistically, I think reducing it would be beneficial,” says economist Chad Meyerhoffer with Lehigh University.
He says the long-term benefits are worth it, and he does think it will make some impact on the immediate future.
“There is potential for it to boost the economy in terms of consumer spending,” Meyerhoffer said. "It also allows students to take on other types of debt that can lead to higher levels of personal wealth." Like owning a home, buying a car, or saving for retirement, but that is more of a long-term economic boost.
Economist Kamran Afshar with DeSales University thinks there are probably better ways to stimulate the economy fast, like sending out more stimulus checks.
"If we are looking for a fast impact now, this is not the fastest way of going,” Afshar said. He also sees the long-term benefit.
"Over time that kind of thing will pay off multiple times," Afshar said. “They will be more likely to buy a car, a house, go out to restaurants, stuff like that. This is a clamp that prevents them from being able to do many of those things.”
Those with student debt, like Zachary Schur and Rebecca Ditmar, think they would spend the money now.
“It's a lot easier to justify [purchases] when you don't have that additional student loan payment every month," Schur, a graduate of Muhlenberg College, said. "It would allow me to move out and start contributing to the economy in that way, earlier."
"If that were to be less and it would definitely help with all other aspects of life," Ditmar, a junior at DeSales with three jobs, said. "A plan like that would definitely be significant."
“My stress level because of keeping my job hours, studying and everything is outrageous,” Ditmar said.
If forgiveness isn't included in a new stimulus, some, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren, are pushing for immediate action. They recently wrote an op-ed pushing for the President-elect to forgive up to $50,000 through executive order, through the Higher Education Act of 1965.
That would likely be challenged in court. It’s unclear whether the order would stand.