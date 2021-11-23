PEN ARGYL, Pa. - A Wounded Warrior-turned-triathlete shared his inspirational story with students at a Northampton County high school Tuesday.
Eric McElvenny visited Pen Argyl Area High School and spoke about overcoming challenges.
McElvenny spent five years in the Marines before he was severely wounded by an improvised explosive device, or IED, in 2011. He lost his right leg as a result of the blast.
McElvenny recovered and has since competed in endurance racing events across the country.
He also competed in last year's Tokyo Paralympics.
"When there's change and challenge, you can look at it as good or bad or you can just look it as an opportunity and I want people to embrace challenge in their life and seek it out because that's when we grow," McElvenny said.
McElvenny continues to travel the country, sharing his story with others.
His visit Thursday afternoon was part of Pen Argyl's character education program.