WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A nonprofit that honors veterans and their sacrifices is taking its message on the road, with a stop in the Lehigh Valley.

Wreaths Across America brought its mobile education exhibit to Mission BBQ in Whitehall Township.

The stop was part of a larger, national tour.

The group's mission is "remember, honor, and teach."

The mobile exhibit serves as a portable museum dedicated to all those who have served, as well as their families.