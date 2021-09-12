Community services around our area remembered 9/11 on Saturday. A ceremony hosted by the Bethlehem Police Mounted Patrol Unit coincided with the unit's annual Bridles and Badges fundraiser.
"We remember that with trauma there has to be some type of healing," said Michelle Kott, Bethlehem Police Chief.
The fundraised was in support of the Bethlehem Mounted Police Unit.. Wreaths were laid, bagpipes were played in honor of the lives lost on 9/11.
"Coming together as a community working through hard things and making not only our city but our country a better place," continued Kott.
The day was hosted by the Friends of the Bethlehem Mounted Police, a not-for-profit organization that raises money for the unit.
"That's why when we realized it was 9/11 we knew we had to acknowledge it, because like I said it meant so much to so many people and it's still very impactful after 20 years for people have lost loved ones and 2997 people died that day. We wanted to do a mounted patrol style remembrance of those people," said Friends of Bethlehem Mounted Police member Diane Mack.
You could reach out and touch the horses during the event but the goal was to touch hearts. Americans have been through a lot since that day in 2001.
"It's so important to remember how America stood together and emerged from that tragedy so much stronger and united than ever before," said Kott.