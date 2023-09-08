ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.'s (WWE) Live Holiday Tour is scheduled to come to the PPL Center on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Billed as "the Valley's only WWE Event in 2023," the event will be the first WWE wrestling event held in the area since November 2022.

The Holiday Tour event will feature many WWE "superstars," such as U.S. champion Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Sheamus, AJ Styles and more, PPL Center said in a press release.

Tickets for the Holiday Tour start at $20 and will go on sale at 12 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 15. The PPL Center event is set for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The PPL Center leg of the tour is scheduled on the same day as another identical event in Bangor, Maine, according to the WWE's website.