ALLENTOWN, Pa - The road to WrestleMania will once again run through the Lehigh Valley.

WWE superstars will be hashing it out in the ring Saturday at the PPL Center. The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. 

The card features Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and a big women's championship showdown between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Tickets are still available. They start at $18.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th in Tampa.

For more information, visit the PPL Center website. 

