ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A World War II veteran from Allentown died Friday.

Clarence Smoyer, who was known as the Hero of Cologne, was 99.

His daughter said Smoyer had been in hospice. She said she is glad he is no longer in pain.

He celebrated his 99th birthday on June 25.

On March 6, 1945, as a tank gunner, Smoyer fired the first shot in the key battle of Cologne. His crew defeated a feared German Panther tank. The epic battle was captured on film. Smoyer, who destroyed five German tanks, was known as the Hero of Cologne.

"My tank commander said 'gentleman I give you Cologne. Let's knock the hell out of it.' And we obliged," he said back in 2019 about his time in Cologne, Germany.

However, only his captain and the cameraman were awarded the Bronze Star for Valor. A piece of gum cost Smoyer the Bronze Star. A few days after the fight, he was walking in rubble and came across some German kids who wanted gum.

The military banned talking to the enemy no matter the age. After looking in his pocket for gum and taking the kids across the street to their mom, MP's came around the corner. They cited him. It cost him the Bronze Star.

He finally received the Bronze Star at a ceremony in Washington D.C. in 2019. In a ceremony fit for a hero, complete with old army buddies that served alongside him, the Army awarded the honor to Smoyer and posthumously to his three crew members.

Those at the ceremony saluted and thanked Smoyer for his service and bravery.

"I wear this medal in memory of all the young boys who lost their lives and never got to live out their lives," Smoyer said.