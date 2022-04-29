BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man from the "greatest generation" is celebrating an amazing birthday Friday.
William Fritz, "Wild Bill" to his friends, turns 100 Friday. The big party was held at Bethlehem Diner.
William grew up in Fountain Hill through hard times and the Great Depression. He enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II.
After a century of living, William is still full of life!
"It's a wonderful day in my life. It's just the same as when I was 99! " he said.
After the war, William returned home to the Lehigh Valley and worked on the railroad for Bethlehem Steel.
Happy 100th birthday to this World War II hero.