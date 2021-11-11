ALLEN TWP., Pa. - "Hey, how you doing?" Hank Kudzik said while walking to his neighborhood community center.
The 96-year-old loves talking to people. He often poses for pictures with people and shakes a lot of hands.
Most places he's treated like a hero, which he most certainly is.
At 17 he was part of the naval crew of Submarine USS Nautilus that helped sink several Japanese warships in the 1942 battle of Midway.
Kudzik made 14 total combat runs.
He spoke about it to his Willow Green, Allen Township community, who honored him and every other veteran who lives in the neighborhood.
"He had a wound the size of a pencil. We turned him over, it was eight inches in diameter," Kudzik said through tears in front of the crowd.
His raw recount of his time in war offered a painful glimpse into the life of Mary Gibbons' father. He was a POW and fellow WWII vet but who never spoke of it.
"Details Hank revealed only told me how much my father had been through," she said through teary eyes.
Vietnam vet Bob Schweitzer says sometimes the pain can be too much.
"Everybody needs to hear these stories. You'll find few vets that tell the truth of where they were and what they've done," he tearfully said.
But Hank is one even at the moment he lost his best friend.
"I dropped to my knees and I tried to say a prayer for Harry," he told the audience.
"I'm here for a purpose, to tell my story over and over," he added.
Hank, we are grateful to listen.