PALMER TWP., Pa. – Don Debacco was surprised with a gun salute from the American Legion in Palmer Township, Northampton County, on Saturday.

He served in Europe during the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate a concentration camp.

Debacco is a Purple Heart recipient.

The Army tank gunner was injured during combat with German tanks.

"My driver and I were both knocked out in the tank, and a friend of ours — actually in our five tanks —we were together," Debacco recalled. "The one guy came over and pulled my buddy out and me. And in the meantime, the rest of the German tanks were either hit or gone."

Debacco said he was touched by the surprise salute to his military service. 

