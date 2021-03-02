PALMER TWP., Pa. - XPO Logistics is closing one of its facilities in Palmer Township, Northampton County.
The closure affects 1,072 employees, according to an online WARN notice.
A spokesperson for the company said in a statement to 69 News: "Our customer made a business decision to change supply chain partners. We're working to transfer our colleagues to other XPO locations in the area, including a new facility we're opening soon. We expect to be offering new positions to all affected employees."
The company wouldn't specify the business. It says more than 600 of the employees are full time, but there are more 400 who are contract workers and are not guaranteed another job with XPO.
"Call us, if not I will start calling you and talk to them about the services maybe they wanna upgrade themselves and get some new skills," said Nancy Dischinat with the Lehigh Valley Workforce Development Board.
Dischinat says the good news for those who will be affected is that logistics keeps growing in the Lehigh Valley. Transportation and warehousing make up just over 10% of our workforce.
"You can't drive anywhere without seeing a very long building somewhere," Dischinat said.