L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Yianni's Taverna is mixing in the old with the new.
Three years ago, a fire gutted the long-standing restaurant, and it's been a long time coming to reopen the doors. Designers intermixed items saved from the fire with the new interior.
"Everything happens for a reason. We firmly believe that, but the space speaks for itself," said John Kikrilis, with Yianni's Taverna.
The space is more wide open and the bar has moved from a back corner to being the focal point of the restaurant.
And the menu still has fan favorites like saganaki, homemade pita, fresh fish selections, and a Greek salad to die for.
"One of the challenges is we couldn't roll out our whole menu because of COVID. We weren't sure what to expect, so slowly we are introducing more and more dishes," said co-owner Maria Manakos.
The biggest hurdle-construction delays and opening during a pandemic that has devastated the hospitality industry since the spring.
"We took a leap of faith and we're just putting our best foot forward and hope that everybody will be receptive to everything that we've done," Manakos said.
The owners know they have a family tradition to uphold. You can see pictures of the family on the wall of the restaurant, some that are even part of the Greek exhibit at Ellis Island.
The restaurant is open for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery through some phone applications.
Now, the restaurant is hoping people that have grown to love the family business for more than forty years come back in and give it a spin.
"We're excited to be back to show everything we've been waiting to show," Manakos said.