Two local YMCAs are merging managers.

YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties and Greater Valley YMCA will soon be under the same leader, the organizations announced Tuesday.

Zane Moore, president and CEO of the Bucks and Hunterdon YMCA, will also lead Greater Valley YMCA starting Sept. 1.

That's when Greater Valley's CEO, David Fagerstrom, is stepping down.

YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties has several branches across the Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties.

Greater Valley YMCA consists of the branches in Allentown, Bethlehem, Catasauqua, Easton, Nazareth, and Pen Argyl.