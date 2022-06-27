ALLENTOWN, Pa. — To help celebrate its 100th year in the Lehigh Valley, Yocco's hot dogs has given $100,000 to the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania to create an endowment to provide long-term support for Mercy School for Special Learning.
Yocco's President Gary Iacocca and his son, Chris Iacocca, the restaurant chain's vice president of operations, recently presented a check to the Catholic Foundation to start the Mercy School Teacher Excellence Endowment Fund.
Yocco's is celebrating the anniversary of its founding in 1922. It is a fourth-generation, family-owned fast-food restaurant chain specializing in hot dogs, cheesesteaks, pierogies and other quick-to-eat food items.
"My family and our Yocco's employees have always had a soft spot in our hearts for our community and particularly for the Mercy School," Gary Iacocca said. "This endowment fund will ensure that Mercy will have the future income it needs to provide the best academic experience for its students and teachers."
Mercy School has served children and young adults with special needs for 68 years.
The Iacoccas and Yocco's employees have been fundraising for Mercy for almost 30 years with the placement of donation collection canisters at all six Yocco's locations in the Lehigh Valley. The centennial gift represents an accumulation of donations received during the past two years from Yocco's customers, employees and corporate leadership.
"We saw a rise in giving during the pandemic," Gary Iacocca said. "Our customers were glad to see we were open and able to provide them with our famous hot dogs, and the fun, comfort food they love. Their extra special display of gratitude towards supporting our campaign for Mercy School is heartwarming."
Pete Waldron, president of the Catholic Foundation, said, "A big lesson learned during the pandemic is that non-profit organizations can no longer back-burner actions to create endowment funds. An endowment fund becomes a fiscal vaccine for crisis preparedness and a lifeline to a healthy future for any non-profit organization.
"The Catholic Foundation applauds the Iacocca family and Yocco's for having the vision to create an endowment fund that will generate steady income for the future and allow Mercy School to fulfill its mission forever."
Once an endowment fund is opened, people can add to it with additional gifts now (cash or IRA distribution) or later (gift in a will, IRA beneficiary or memorial gifts in an obituary).
Yocco's said it will continue its ongoing fundraising effort to grow Mercy's endowment funds.
Gary Iacocca's involvement with Mercy began almost 40 years ago, when he began serving on the first Mercy Development Board to assist the school with fundraising and marketing efforts. The board later morphed into a formal board of directors, which Iacocca served on for six years.