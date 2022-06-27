With assistance from Felix & Bailey, two Mercy students, Yocco's Gary Iacocca (2nd Left) and Chris Iacocca (4th Right) present a 100th anniversary check to Pete Waldron (3rd Right) of the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania to establish an endowment fund for Mercy School for Special Learning. Also pictured are Dorothy Iacocca, Yocco's Personnel Coordinator; Mark Napierkowski, Director of Development at the Mercy School; Stacy Kish, Yocco's Valley Plaza store manager; and Stacy Gallagher, Mercy Job Works coach.