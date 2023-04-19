ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is launching a program to celebrate students and staff.

The program, called "You Are The Light," will happen once a month.

The district will select two individuals from each school to celebrate their commitment and dedication to the district.

Schools have the opportunity to nominate one student and one staff member in three categories - Trend-setters, Classroom-Community Catalysts, or Quiet Heroes.

The new program will run through the end of the school year.