ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley nonprofit, now in its 50th year serving the community, held its annual vigil for victims of crime on Wednesday night. The event, happening during National Crime Victims' Rights Week, was for victims of any and all types of crime.

Organizers shared shocking numbers of abuse that adults and children in Lehigh and Northampton counties faced last year. But they also shared their words of empowerment.

"For a long time, we feel like we're suffering alone, people don't have time for us," Debbi Miksad, a survivor of sexual assault, told 69 News. "People don't want to listen to our stories."

Miksad, who spoke at the event, wanted other survivors to know that their voices should never be silenced.

"No, like, you don't have to suffer in silence," she said. "It's not your fault. It's on us to share what we've gone through to help others too."

During Wednesday night's Victim's Rights Vigil, the non-profit, Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley, let victims know their stories matter.

"We know that victims are not always treated fairly in the criminal justice system. And there's a lot of stigma and stereotypes," Sara Ullmer, Supervisor of Crisis Advocacy Volunteers and Special Events at Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley, said.

At the event, stories were told through T-shirts.

Some were empowering. One read: "Helping Hands And Hearts Break The Cycle. 2002. Heal The Hurt. Choose Love."

Others were heartbreaking. One small, child-sized T-shirt read: "Stevie...I know that many of us still feel the pain of not having you in our lives. I miss you."

During the event, organizers rang a bell 17 times: one for each homicide in Northampton and Lehigh counties last year.

"Seventeen times," Ullmer said. "Each one to symbolize one of the lives that was lost to violence."

Meanwhile, colorful pinwheels lined the pathway at the Tree of Life Memorial Grove in Allentown, where the event was held.

Ullmer tells 69 News the pinwheels represent children her agency has seen who have been affected by child sexual abuse. The nonprofit helped close to 300 children affected by sexual abuse in 2022 alone, Ullmer says.

People Wednesday night also lined up to drop flowers in vases.

"It means whatever they want it to mean for them," Ullmer said. "It's in memory of someone they've lost, it's to honor the person they've become."

On this National Crime Victims' Rights Week, the vigil commemorated the theme: "Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change."

"You're one decision away from changing your life, you know," Allison Solley, a survivor of domestic violence, told 69 News. "There is hope, there are resources, there is a light at the end of a tunnel."

The nonprofit, Crime Victims Council, tells 69 News it is full of free resources, including its own full staff of counselors.

Anyone who needs help can call the 24-hour hotline: 610-437-6611

The nonprofit can also be reached via email: info@cvclv.org and its website.