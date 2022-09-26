EASTON, Pa. - Tucked away on Bank Street in Downtown Easton, you won't find your average sneakers at the Snkr Box LV, stocking some of the hardest kicks to find.

D'Anthony Santiago, the owner, is just 18 years old, and he's already had the business for over a year.

"It was a part of my culture. Growing up my father was always into shoes, so I kind of just had a natural love for the shoe game," Santiago said. "Once you open up a location, the people kind of come to you. We definitely have a social media presence, word of mouth is huge."

They buy, sell, and trade shoes. He also offers a selection of apparel and vintage.

"It's all about supply and demand, you can't go to your average Foot Locker and find these shoes so where do you go after?," Santiago said.

Which is where Snkr Box comes in. I tried my best, but I couldn't resist a fresh pair of Nike Dunks.

On Friday, D'Anthony will be awarded the "Rising Entrepreneurship Award" from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

"I'm looking forward to being able to represent the young Latinos and the young entrepreneurs in the area, and hopefully can provide inspiration for the youth," Santiago said. "We recently did a back-to -school drive, giving away backpacks, school supplies, just trying to give back as much as you can."

While he's focused on building his business, D'Anthony hopes to keep paying that success forward: "Using my voice to help younger people in the same situation as me, definitely inspire them."

You can follow Snkr Box on Instagram: Snkr_box_lv or check out their website.