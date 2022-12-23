Emily FaRannte has a pal she carries on her back — a Squishmallow named Rosie.

"I bring Rosie everywhere with me," Emily said.

Emily and Rosie have been to some pretty tough places and have been through some difficult things together.

"We've taken Rosie to CHOP, to Lehigh Valley, to clinics, PET scans and MRI's all kinds," said Adele FaRannte, Emily's mother.

Emily's mom gave her Rosie shortly after she was diagnosed with cancer back in May. Emily says having Rosie to hug through treatments has helped a lot, so she wanted to give that same gift to her friends on the cancer floor.

"She wanted to have something for all the kids that are going through the same thing, so they can have something to hold with them at all times," Adele said.

So Emily and her mom decided to hold a "Hug Me Drive." They set up drop-off boxes all throughout their community for people to drop off the round, squishy plushies, well known to kids as Squishmallows.

They got quite the response.

"It was unimaginable," Emily said. "I couldn't actually believe it. We thought we were going only get 200, and we got over."

More like, double that: 461 to be exact.

"So many kids are going to be so happy," Adele said.

However, there may be no one happier than Emily.

"It gave her something to look forward to, and gave her something fun to do," her mom said.

Adele says it helped Emily take her mind off being stuck in the hospital, fighting cancer.

"All I want to say is thank you to all the people that donated," Emily said.