Pahini Vyas has been involved with music since she was 5 years old.

"I play violin, guitar, piano and ukulele," said Vyas. "I do singing and I learned Indian classical music."

So, when she got the chance to perform in the Play-a-Thon at the Lehigh Valley Mall, she knew it was time to shine.

"Ever since I was a little kid I was seeing the pianists doing beautiful performances and I want to become like them one day," said Vyas. "So I want to take all these opportunities to become like them."

Vyas is just one of 200 performers who participate through the Lehigh Valley Music Teachers Association.

"All the different teachers and kids love doing this. Music is a performing art- you have to share your gifts and your talents and playing at the mall is just an easy way to do it," said Liz Zemanek, Play-a-Thon Chair of the Lehigh Valley Music Teachers Association.

69 News also talked with singer Theresa Ruhl.

She says the chance to perform in front of crowds is good training, especially for when she performs in shows at Bethlehem Catholic High School.

"Its a good opportunity," said Ruhl. "This is good practice in front of a bunch of people you don't know."

The Play-a-Thon helps keep musicians like Vyas and Ruhl involved. They each pledge for donations that will go towards music scholarships, festival performances., annual recitals at and much more.

The Play-a-Thon will run through Sunday, Feb. 26 from 12-5 p.m.

Each piano featured was donated by Jacobs Music.