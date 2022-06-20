Soccer fans all over the area are rejoicing after Philadelphia scored some of the 2026 World Cup games.
Philly will get to host FIFA World Cup games. Philadelphia is one of 11 U.S. cities to host games in late spring and summer of 2026.
The games are expected to be played at Lincoln Financial Field.
Some young fans from the Lehigh Valley are excited by the news. At Lehigh Soccer Academy, the future soccer stars can't wait for the sporting event.
"Last year , when I went to soccer camp, we were like begging the coaches to play World Cup and it would be like an amazing experience just to see them up close, like these professional soccer players, they inspire me," said Soccer fan Alexandra Romig.
Anthony Gensey is in 6th grade and is also ready for the World Cup. "I'm very impressed, because I know I might want to go to Philadelphia and become a professional soccer player. I look up to them and hopefully I can do that."
"I'm also very excited because I also think I'm going to go and I think it would be cool to see some of the best soccer players close to me," said 5th grader Leo Brown.
The kids say 2026 can't come soon enough.
"The fact that it's being held in Philly very close to where me and my family live, it's pretty exciting to finally maybe be able to see a World Cup game in person and not watch it on a TV screen," said soccer player Spencer Koski.
I think that's pretty cool, because I've gone to different types of sports games. I think it's really fun, but to see the best in the world, I think that's going to be really awesome," continued Brown.
"I think it's really exciting because I am a Philly fan and if I do go, I'll like beg my mom," said soccer fan Mason Derhammer.
Cities in Canada and Mexico will also host games.
The 2026 World Cup is the first to be hosted by three countries. It is also the first to include 48 teams, up from 32.