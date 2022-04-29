BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Friday is Arbor Day, and kids in Bethlehem got a chance to get out of the classroom for a lesson on nature.
Students from Clearview Elementary School visited Clearview Park, where Bethlehem City Forester David Shaffer taught them all about how to plant trees.
They also got a first-hand look at a crew from the BetterScapes tree service of Northampton County doing the job with some heavy equipment.
Organizers say they're happy to see the kids get out and interact with the pros.
"Especially with COVID the last couple of years, being trapped inside, whether it's in school or in your house, it's great to see them outside getting visuals on how to plant a tree," Shaffer said.
The kids got to take home some seedlings and other goodies. City leaders also gave out seedlings to folks at City Hall for Arbor Day.
This is the 29th year that Bethlehem has been recognized for being part of Tree City USA, and the 14th year having the program's Growth Award.