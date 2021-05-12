12-year-old Sofia Pandey was the first through the door just minutes after the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices approved the Pfizer vaccine for her age group.
St. Luke's Anderson anticipated her arrival. She anticipates not having to wear a mask.
"The masks, I just I can't handle the masks, because they're really annoying, and like, to wear them to school and everywhere you go, it's really tiring," Pandey said.
14-year-old Abby Miller was next. She says she couldn't wait to get her shot.
"It's totally worth it. There's been so many people that haven't had this opportunity, that have died from this, and you have to be able to do your part and get this vaccine," Miller said.
After all, she's got one thing on her mind.
"High school next year!" Miller said.
Katelyn Pequeno got a special Band-Aid.
"Early birthday present," Pequeno said.
Her 16th is at the end of the month. She would have had to wait for the one gift she wanted most.
"So I've actually been asking for it for my birthday as a present for a few months," Pequeno said.
All of the girls say it was something they weren't expecting to do for a while. Now, they encourage others to get the shot.
"I would go right for it. I'm very supportive of this," Miller said.